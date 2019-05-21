Home

Alison Joan ANSLEY

Alison Joan ANSLEY Notice
ANSLEY Alison Joan Passed away unexpectedly in San Francisco on Thursday 9 May 2019. Beloved wife of Ross. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Caroline, Catherine and Christopher. Treasured "Wol" to Sofia, Eli and Oscar. A service to celebrate the life of Alison will be held at St. Chads Church, corner of Buckleys Road and Carnavon Street, Lynwood, Christchurch on Saturday 25 May at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision would be appreciated. Communications may be sent to: 7/155 Salisbury Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 21, 2019
