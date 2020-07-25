|
FRANDI, Alison Mary Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 22 July 2020, aged 68 years. Much loved partner of Roy Smith. Loved wife of the late Terry Frandi. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Tracey, Jason and Megan, Megan and Gareth. Cherished nana of Mitchell (deceased), Ashleigh, Daniel, Max, Thomas, Hannah, Emma, Jacob, Hayden and Logan. Great grandmother to Kiara. A service for Alison will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 31 July 2020 All communications to the "Frandi Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 25, 2020