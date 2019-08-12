Home

Allan Douglas McKINNON

Allan Douglas McKINNON Notice
McKINNON Allan Douglas Sadly passed away Saturday 10th August 2019; aged 81 years. Kind and loving husband of Joy and much loved father of Leslie, Kendra, Shelley and Rodney. Cherished Poppa of Lucas, Regan, Brooke and Hayley and Matthew and Luke. A service for Allan will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei on Wednesday, 14th August at 12:30pm. All communications to the "McKinnon Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 12, 2019
