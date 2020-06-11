|
CRAWFORD Allan William On 3rd June 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital, late of Kamo Home, aged 79 years. Loved husband of Lois, Father and Father in law of John and Julianne, Queensland, Michael and Jacqui, David and Brenda. Fond Poppa of Bradley and Nicholas, Queensland, Mikaela, Rueben and Ethan. A private family service has been held. "Its not what we write Or even what we say But how we remember you In our own special way" All communications to the Crawford family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 11, 2020