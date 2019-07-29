|
HARRIS Allen Leo On Saturday, 27 July 2019. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family at his side, 3 months short of his 90th. Loved husband of the late Nona. Special and dear friend of Evelyn Bryce. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kristine and Kyme Herbert, Mervyn and Maree. Loved Poppa of Rory and Rachel, Darcelle and Dan; and Leo. Loved great Poppa of Ayla, Devyn and Ashtyn; Kurtis and Saphyra. A Service for Allen will be held at the Waikere Golf Club, 66 Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata, on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 1.00pm; to be followed later by a Graveside Service and Burial at the Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei on Friday, 2 August at 3.00pm All communications to the "Harris Family", c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2019