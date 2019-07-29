Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Leo HARRIS

Add a Memory
Allen Leo HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Allen Leo On Saturday, 27 July 2019. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family at his side, 3 months short of his 90th. Loved husband of the late Nona. Special and dear friend of Evelyn Bryce. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kristine and Kyme Herbert, Mervyn and Maree. Loved Poppa of Rory and Rachel, Darcelle and Dan; and Leo. Loved great Poppa of Ayla, Devyn and Ashtyn; Kurtis and Saphyra. A Service for Allen will be held at the Waikere Golf Club, 66 Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata, on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 1.00pm; to be followed later by a Graveside Service and Burial at the Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei on Friday, 2 August at 3.00pm All communications to the "Harris Family", c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.