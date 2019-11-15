Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
104 Hokianga Road
Dargaville
View Map
Alma Jean NOLA Notice
NOLA Alma Jean Passed away peace- fully on 13 November 2019 in her 87th year, at Kauri Coast Resthome and Hospital, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank Ivan. Much loved mother of Frank and Michael Nola and their families Anne, Paul, and Nathan; Trish, Jessica, Lisa, and Jason. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jerko and Tera, and sister of the late Julie and Ivan. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Kauri Coast Resthome for their loving care. "Pocivalo u Miru". Her funeral service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 104 Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Monday 18, November 2019 at 11am followed by interment at the Mt. Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the Nola Family, PO Box 462 Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 15, 2019
