TANA Amiria (Mili) Passed away peacefully on Monday 18 November 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife and mother of the late Ponaiti (Nat) Tana and their 9 children. Lovingly remembered by her children and many mokopuna.Service to be held at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Kensington at 10.00am Wednesday 20 November then leaving for her Marae, Whakarongotai Marae, Kokohuia Road, Omapere. Funeral Friday 22 November, 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019