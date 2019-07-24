HERBERT Andrew Alexander (Herbie) 14.11.1981 ~ 21.07.2019 Treasured son of Anne-Maree and Layne Herbert. Special big brother and brother in law to Simon and Anne Herbert and Trent and Amanda Morgan. Loving partner of Summah. Adored Uncle to Max and Harry and two nieces due on December 2019. Nephew of Ross and Louise, Graeme and Carolyn, John and Mimi, Kathryn and Junior. "The most caring and thoughtful soul with the biggest smile. Our hearts are broken". We are humbled and grateful for the love and support from everyone during this tragic time. "The best bugger you'll ever meet; he would give you the shirt off his back. We will miss you forever Herbie". A service for Andrew will be held at the Christ Church (Anglican Church) cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei at 10:30am on Saturday 27 July followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Herbert" c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145. Published in The Northern Advocate on July 24, 2019