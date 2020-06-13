Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew JENNINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Gordon (Andy) JENNINGS

Add a Memory
Andrew Gordon (Andy) JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS Andrew Gordon (Andy) Passed away peacefully on 10th June 2020 aged 59. Deeply loved and adored husband of Stacey, Dad and Stepdad of Myles, Jessica, Jarrod, Olivia and Brooke. Brother and brother-in-law of Shelley and Charles Tobin, Kellie and Carl Fairweather. Loved son of the late Gordon and Marion Jennings, and son- in-law of the late Kevin and Bev Fairweather. Loved uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A service for Andy will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street Dargaville at 11:00 am on Wednesday 17th June 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the P O Box 306 Dargaville 0340. "Forever in our hearts You will be sadly missed."
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -