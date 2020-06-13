|
|
JENNINGS Andrew Gordon (Andy) Passed away peacefully on 10th June 2020 aged 59. Deeply loved and adored husband of Stacey, Dad and Stepdad of Myles, Jessica, Jarrod, Olivia and Brooke. Brother and brother-in-law of Shelley and Charles Tobin, Kellie and Carl Fairweather. Loved son of the late Gordon and Marion Jennings, and son- in-law of the late Kevin and Bev Fairweather. Loved uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A service for Andy will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street Dargaville at 11:00 am on Wednesday 17th June 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the P O Box 306 Dargaville 0340. "Forever in our hearts You will be sadly missed."
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020