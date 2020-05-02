|
RANDALL Andrew John Passed away peacefully 30th April, aged 57 years. Loved son of the late Geoffrey and Margaret Randall, beloved brother and brother in law of Tricia and Calum, and treasured uncle to Rosie and William. A huge thank you to the staff at North Haven hospice and to his amazing friends who rallied around him when we were unable to be with him due to lockdown. Due to Covid-19 Andrew will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends to come together to celebrate his life. Please contact Tricia [email protected] for more information.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 2, 2020