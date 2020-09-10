|
|
STIMSON-LLOYD, Angie On 9 September 2020 at North Haven Hospice. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman. Loved mother of Chris and Shanley and Kevin. Proud grand mother of baby Darcie. Always loved and remembered. A service to celebrate Angie's life will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Friday 11 September 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Angie to Hospice Mid- Northland https://donorbox.org/ donate-692 would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 10, 2020