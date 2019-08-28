Home

Anja JENNINGS

Anja JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS Anja Passed away peace- fully at home on 24 August 2019; aged 66 years. Much loved wife and best friend of Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Jenny, Martin and Emma, Katherine and Phil. Loved Oma of Lea, Emily, Sophia, Liam, Lucas, Hawaiiki and Tayla. A service for Anja will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 30 August 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Haven Hospice, P O Box 7050, Tikipunga 0144. All communications to: "The Jennings Family" c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019
