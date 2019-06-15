Resources More Obituaries for Anna MARSHALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna (QSM) MARSHALL

Notice MARSHALL Anna (QSM) Anna's daughters would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us in these past few weeks following Mum's peaceful passing. The generosity and kindness from family, friends and organisations who knew Anna have been received with much humility and appreciation. Her Grace within, her unconditional Love and the importance of Family are qualities that we will always remember. Please accept this as our personal thanks. Alofa atu, Cheryl, Vicki, Venee and our families. "When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel that you know" Published in The Northern Advocate on June 15, 2019