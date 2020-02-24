|
BARTULOVICH Anne (nee Stephenson) Passed away on Thursday 20th February at the Kamo Rest Home, Whangarei aged 78. Loved Wife of Jim, and Ivan (both deceased). Loved Mother and Mother- in-law to Paul and Michelle, Barbara, Alan and Naoko. Grandmother to David and his partner Pam, Emma, Jessica and Sarah. Great Grandmother to Kiara and Ruby. "We will miss our most loving, generous and gracious mother, grand and great grandmother respectively. May Anne rest in peace at the feet of God." A service for Anne will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) on Thursday, 27th February 2020, at 1:30pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 24, 2020