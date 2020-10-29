Home

HAWKER, Anne Passed away peacefully on 26th October 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Graeme for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Carol, Kathryn, Rachael, Murray, Rodney and Helen. Loved Gran of all her grand and great grandchildren. "You tried so hard to stay with us But struggle was in vain God took you in his loving arms And freed you from your pain." A service for Anne will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 31st October 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to The Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 724, Whangarei 0140, would be appreciated. All communications to the Hawker Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 29, 2020
