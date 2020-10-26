Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
Anne Judith SCOTT

SCOTT, Anne Judith Died peacefully 22nd October 2020 at Jane Mander Village, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Leigh Scott. Loved mum of Robyn, and Glenn. Nanna of Craig, Paul, Stephen, and Katherine. GNan of Orin, Oliver, Bryn, and Mckenzie. A service for Anne will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Thursday 29th October 2020. All communications to the Scott family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 26, 2020
