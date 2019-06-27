Home

Annette Mary PRAM

Annette Mary PRAM Notice
PRAM Annette Mary On 24th June 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Dennis. Beautiful mother of Kirsten, Samuel, and Breanna. Adored and sassy friend of many. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm today, Thursday 27th June 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga would be appreciated. All communications to the Pram Family, P.O. Box 46, Maungatapere 0179.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 27, 2019
