Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony HILLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony John (Tony) HILLIER

Notice Condolences

Anthony John (Tony) HILLIER Notice
HILLIER Anthony John (Tony) 06.03.1935~12.05.2019 RNZAF U74791 75 SQN Tony died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday 12 May 2019. "Finally where you wanted to be, lovingly reunited with Kath, B.B., Storm and Jess" Dearly loved dad of Karin and Ian (Hamilton). Very proud 'Pop' of Michelle (Auckland), David (Hamilton) and Catherine (Hastings). Respected brother, uncle and friend of Brent, Sharon, Donna, Kimberley and all their families (Christchurch); Max and the late Jenny (Whangarei). Much loved companion of Suzie. "Flying high again and watching those fish from the clouds. Forever in our hearts and now at peace." In accordance with Tony's wishes, a private cremation was held on Wednesday 15 May 2019. All communications to: "The Hillier Family", P O Box 12601, Chartwell Square, Hamilton 3246.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.