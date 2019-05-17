|
|
HILLIER Anthony John (Tony) 06.03.1935~12.05.2019 RNZAF U74791 75 SQN Tony died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday 12 May 2019. "Finally where you wanted to be, lovingly reunited with Kath, B.B., Storm and Jess" Dearly loved dad of Karin and Ian (Hamilton). Very proud 'Pop' of Michelle (Auckland), David (Hamilton) and Catherine (Hastings). Respected brother, uncle and friend of Brent, Sharon, Donna, Kimberley and all their families (Christchurch); Max and the late Jenny (Whangarei). Much loved companion of Suzie. "Flying high again and watching those fish from the clouds. Forever in our hearts and now at peace." In accordance with Tony's wishes, a private cremation was held on Wednesday 15 May 2019. All communications to: "The Hillier Family", P O Box 12601, Chartwell Square, Hamilton 3246.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 17, 2019