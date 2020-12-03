Home

Antje (Ann) BLEYENDAAL

Antje (Ann) BLEYENDAAL Notice
BLEYENDAAL, Antje (Ann) Dearly beloved widow of Jack. Passed away peacefully on her own terms on 30th November 2020 in Whangarei, aged 94 years. Mother of Belinda and Roger. Mother in law to Karyn. Leaving behind grandchildren Eddie, Nikki, Tyler and Anna, their partners, and great grandchildren. Adopted Grandma to Craig, Erina, Miranda, Angella and Tanya of the HETA family, their partners, and children. A special lady who will always be in our hearts. A service for Ann will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 1 Armstrong Avenue, Maunu, Whangarei at 11.30am, Friday 4th December 2020, followed by a private cremation. All Communication to The Bleyendaal Family, c/- P. O. Box 1021, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 3, 2020
