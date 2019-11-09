Home

METCALFE Archie Frank (Frank) Passed away on Tuesday 5 November 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Marge, dearly loved father of the late Mike, Kathy and Andrew, and Susie. Much loved grandpa of Myles. Son of the late Archie and Dolly Metcalfe of Matakohe, and treasured brother and brother in law of the late Barbara and Ted, Morell and Audrey, Roger and Helene, Nelson and Valerie, Lyn and Jerry, Celia and John, and all their families. "We will miss you big brother. Rest in peace."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019
