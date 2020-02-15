|
BARDEN Arnold Allen Passed away on Thursday 13th February 2020, aged 82 years. Our family loved him and said their goodbyes, knowing he is at peace, and finally with no more pain. On Friday Mum and I had our Dad cremated. He wanted no fuss, no fanfare and that's what we did. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cairnfield House who cared so well for him in his last few months. "He was a man of many skills, a great friend to so many. RIP Dad"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 15, 2020