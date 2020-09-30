|
DOAK, Arthur Leslie John Passed September 28 2020 at Kaitaia Hospital (suddenly) in his 86th year. Dearly loved son of the late Stan and Violet. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Vera and the late George, Florence and Ross, the late Stan and Pat, the late Alice, Dennis, and Irene, the late Raewyn and Stan, and Murray and Noeline. So dearly loved and respected uncle, great uncle and great great uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia, on Thursday 1st October at 10:30am followed by interment at the Houhora Cemetery at 1pm. Sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of the A&E department at Kaitaia Hospital.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 30, 2020