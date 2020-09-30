Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Houhora Cemeter
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur DOAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Leslie John DOAK

Add a Memory
Arthur Leslie John DOAK Notice
DOAK, Arthur Leslie John Passed September 28 2020 at Kaitaia Hospital (suddenly) in his 86th year. Dearly loved son of the late Stan and Violet. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Vera and the late George, Florence and Ross, the late Stan and Pat, the late Alice, Dennis, and Irene, the late Raewyn and Stan, and Murray and Noeline. So dearly loved and respected uncle, great uncle and great great uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia, on Thursday 1st October at 10:30am followed by interment at the Houhora Cemetery at 1pm. Sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of the A&E department at Kaitaia Hospital.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -