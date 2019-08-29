|
MORGAN Arthur William (Bill) Last delivery completed ahead of time, 2:20pm Tuesday 27 August 2019. Beloved Husband of Alice Mary Morgan. Loved Dad of David, Rex, Carol, Ruth, Phillip, Sue, Pam and Grant. Honoured and loved Poppa to seventeen grand- children and Great Granddad to four. "Well done good and faithful servant" Matt 25v23. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held, at Clark Road Chapel, 4-6 Clark Road, Kamo, Whangarei, on Friday 30 August 2019, at 11am, followed with burial, at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, at 3.30pm. All communications to the 'Morgan Family', P.O Box 7, Maungatapere 0152.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 29, 2019