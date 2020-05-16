Home

Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Maunu Park Cemetery
Athol Thomas (Tom or Buddy) BUTCHER

Athol Thomas (Tom or Buddy) BUTCHER Notice
BUTCHER Athol Thomas (Tom or Buddy) 1937 ~ 2020. Passed away peacefully at Potter Home Whangarei. Loved husband of Georgie. Loved father of Terry, Christine, Jackie, Leslie, Dianne, Ngarie, Sandy and Tammy. Loved father-in-law of Ruth, Matthew, John, Terry (late), Peter, Jon, Mike, and Adrian. Loved Poppa of Heather, Courtney, Joshua, Elly, Timothy, Paul, Chris, Trisha, Pipi, Jessica, Kurtis, Jade, James, Carl, Jeremy, Lucas, Michael, Cameron and Grandpoppa of Anna, Olivia, Jake, Lara, Harrison, Caitlin, Bea, Leo, Margot, Ingrid, Logan, Kylo. A private interment will be held at Maunu Park Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 16, 2020
