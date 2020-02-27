|
|
TRIMMER Audrey Jean On 23rd February 2020, peacefully at Cairnfield House; aged 89 years. She will be sadly missed. Dearly loved wife of the late Barrie Trimmer. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Owen, Margaret, Brian and Janene. Much loved grandmother Sonya and Dylan, Julie, Paul, Alister and Kristen, Clare and Daniel. A service will be held at St. John's Golden Church, 149 Kamo Road, Whangarei at 11am on Saturday 29th February 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Cairnfield House who cared for Audrey over the past few weeks. Messages to the Trimmer Family, c/- P.O. Box 4018, Kamo, Whangarei 0141.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 27, 2020