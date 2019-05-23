|
BROWN Audrey Lorraine Passed away peace- fully on 21 May, 2019 in her room at the Kerikeri Retirement Village in her 101st year. Much loved wife of the late Ian; and loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Marlene, Pauline and the late Don, Mike and Cindy, and Simon and Lesley. Adored "Nook" of her eight grand-children and their partners, and eight great-grand- children. Many thanks to the staff at Kerikeri Retirement Village for their love and care of Audrey. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday 25 May, 2019 at St John The Baptist Church, Waimate North. All communications to PO Box 51 Waipapa 0246. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2019