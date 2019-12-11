Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Augustus KARELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustus Antonius KARELS

Add a Memory
Augustus Antonius KARELS Notice
KARELS Augustus Antonius (Gus) Passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019 at Selwyn Village, Whangarei surrounded by his family. Aged 91 years. Adoring husband to Hendrika (Ricky). Father and father-in- law to Allan and Lynne, Michael and Lorraine, Robert (deceased), Mark and Caroline, Dianne and Peter, Rosemary and Bryce, Paul and Susan. Forever cheeky Opa to thirteen grandchildren and great opa to sixteen great grandchildren. Will be missed and forever cherished. Thank you, you created such a legacy, we all love you very much. A private family cremation has been held. The family are very grateful for the wonderful, loving care from the Selwyn staff at Jacaranda Court over the last 3 years.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augustus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -