Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Averill MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Averill Victoria MORRIS

Add a Memory
Averill Victoria MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Averill Victoria Died peacefully at the end of a long happy life on 2nd August at Jane Mander; aged 93years. Loved wife of the late Tony. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Hugh (deceased), Craig and Helen, and the late Tim. Loved Nanna Ave of her 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 7th August 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private interment. In lieu of floral tributes a donation made to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144, in memory of Averill would be appreciated. All communications to "the Morris family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Averill's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -