Avis Kathleen (Smyth) MACE

MACE Avis Kathleen (nee Smyth) Passed away peace- fully at home Monday 30 September 2019; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry (Harry) Mace. Cherished mother of Robin Mace and Pamela Welch. Grandma of five grandchildren and five great grand- children. "At peace with the Lord" A celebration of Avis's life will be held at the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, Bank Street, Regent, at 1.30pm on Friday 4 October 2019; followed by a private cremation. To celebrate Avis's life, please wear a floral symbol. All communications to: "Pam Welch", c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019
