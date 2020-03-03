|
|
FRANKS Barbara Ann (n?e Kerr) Passed away peacefully Friday 28th February, aged 70 years. Dearly loved and treasured partner of Gary (Pearce). Dearly loved and treasured mum of Randal, Chris, Glen and the late Simon. Mother in law to Sue and Michelle (Noonamah chick Australia). Very special and dearly loved nan to Kodi, Kayla and Tyler. Grandma Barb to Tyla, Petra and Hamish. Dearly loved and special second Mum to Dean, Sharlene and Andy, and very special nana Barb to Neve. Dearly loved and special second mum to Melane. Very special second Mum to Lee- Ami. "Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed And very dear." A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the chapel of Morris & Morris Thursday 5th March at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Franks" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 3, 2020