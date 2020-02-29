Home

Barbara Anne SMITH

SMITH Barbara Anne (nee Thomson, nee Collins) Died peacefully 24th February 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Philip (Nelson), Hugh and Amanda (England) and Judith (Judy) Thomson (W.A.). Loved stepmother of Kaye and John (W. A.), Colin and Shona (Ruakaka), Andy and Varina (Whangarei). Loved Grandma to Neville and Rebekah, Emma and Scott, Luke, Rachel, Daniel, Liam and Lachlan and great-grandmother to Polly, Alice, Eliza and Freyja. The family requests no flowers but donations would be appreciated to Alzheimers NZ or Neurological Foundation NZ. A Memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner of Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whangarei, on Monday 2nd March at 1pm. All communications C/-o 'The Smith Family' PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 29, 2020
