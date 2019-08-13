|
HARDING Barbara Jean (Sr. Isabelle S.M) Passed away peace- fully on Sunday 11 August 2019 at Sarah Selwyn Hospital, Auckland, aged 87. Loved member of the Marist Sisters; loved daughter of the late George and Isabella Harding; loved Sister of her many siblings; loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. A special thank you to all of the staff of Selwyn Village and Sarah Selwyn Hospital, Pt Chevalier Auckland. A prayer service will be held at the Marist Sisters' convent, 26 Kitenui Ave Mt Albert at 7pm on Tuesday 13 August 2019. A requiem mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church 20 Kitenui Ave Mt Albert at 11am on Wednesday 14 August 2019, interment at Panmure Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019