ALISON, Barbara Mary Our dear Barbie passed away peacefully on 18th August 2020 aged 68 at Whangarei Hospital. Loved eldest daughter of the late Duncan and Norma Alison. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Margaret and Rhys and Robyn and Ben (Gold Coast). Much loved aunty Barbie to Ruth, Jane and Clint, Duncan and Amy (Gold Coast) and great aunty Barbie to Cooper and Adeline (Gold Coast). Extended aunty to Clint, Megan and Quentin and their families (Australia), Barbara will be dearly missed by all. Now resting in peace. Special thanks to Barbs GP, Dr Helen Davis and the great team at Whangarei Hospital, especially to Walaa Saweirs and all the Renal Team. A big thank you to her other family at Idea Services for their care and support over many years. A family service has been held. All communications to "The Alison Family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 26, 2020