McGREGOR Barbara (nee Finlayson) 08.04.1932 ~ 21.07.2019 Beloved wife of the late David Alan McGregor. Loved sister of Jo La Krapes. Cherished Mother of Mark and Wendy; and the late Grae. Adored Grankie of Kim, Mark, Joey, Hamish, Alana, Hannah, Matthew and Evie. A service will be held at the Anglican Church, Kamo Rd, Whangarei, on Friday the 26th July 2019, commencing at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society Northland in Barbara's name. Light refreshments to be held at the Whangarei Club 18 Rust Ave, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 24, 2019
