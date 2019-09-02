|
|
SCOTT Barry George On 30th August 2019, in Whangarei, after a long illness, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy, father of Kim and Glen, and grandad of Nico and Pete. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei on Thursday, September 5th 2019 at 1.30pm; followed by a private cremation. Thanks to the North Haven Hospice staff who cared for Dad over the last week. Messages to: PO Box 76847, Manukau City, Auckland 2241.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 2, 2019