JOHNSON Barry James Stanley Barry passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 10 November 2019, in Labuan, Malaysia (nearby to Brunei), aged 63. A much loved father of Keren and Lee, husband of Sue, brother of Ken, Lyle, and Carol (Sossy), son of the late Noni and Lindsay. Although Barry has already been cremated and his ashes scattered from his yacht in Brunei, his family would like to offer the opportunity for anyone in New Zealand to come and celebrate his life at the family home (25 Mill Rd, Whangarei) on Saturday 30 November at 2pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019