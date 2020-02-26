|
|
WOOLLAM Barry Stuart On 25th February 2020 Peacefully at his home, Aratapu, after a short illness. In his 69th year. Dearly loved Husband of Carol. Loved Father and father-in-law of; Craig and Trudi (Dargaville), Janeen and Des Hamlin (Okaihau). Loved Poppa of all his grandchildren. A service for Barry will be held at the Southern Rugby Clubrooms, Te Kopuru on Friday 28th February 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery, Te Kopuru. All communications to 144 Redhill Road, RD1 Dargaville 0371
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 26, 2020