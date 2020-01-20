Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
family home in Oromahoe
Benito APREA Notice
APREA Benito Died peacefully at his home in Oromahoe, surrounded by his family on 18th January 2020, aged 84 years. A very much loved brother, father, husband, grandfather and uncle, who was the rock which held us all fast. "He will be remembered most for his love of fishing, his apple pie and pizza's and for always being there when we needed him most" A service to celebrate Benito's life will be held at the family home in Oromahoe, today, Monday 20th January 2020, at 11am. Followed by a private family cremation.In Lieu of flowers, Kindly donate to Hospice and the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to c/- Aprea Family P.O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 20, 2020
