PASCHE Bernard Edward Henry On 5th February 2020 at Kerikeri Retirement Village; in his 98th year. Loved husband of Joan and dearly loved father of his daughter Kerry. Loved Poppy of David and Joss Ransom and family, Vivienne and Lee Dutton and family (Melbourne). The family appreciate the loving care and attention given to Bernard by the nursing staff of Kerikeri Retirement Village during the past few weeks. A service to celebrate the life of Bernard will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village at 2:00pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020 prior to private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 10, 2020