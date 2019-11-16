Home

COOK Bertram Ivor (Bert) Bert passed away in Christchurch on 7 November 2019 aged 92 years. Cherished husband of Betty; loved father of Lizzie and Paul (son-in-law) and Priscilla and Roger (son-in-law); and loved Grandfather of Joshua, Kellie and Luke. There will be a private service in Whangārei on 7 December 2019 to farewell Bert's ashes which will be scattered in a favourite sitting place at Maunu Lawn Cemetery and on his mother's grave. For any inquiries, please contact Lizzie at 03 3663756 (you may leave a message).
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2019
