WOOLHOUSE Beth Loved Mother and mother in law of Kevin and Barbara; treasured Nana Beth of Loretta and Mike, James and Tarsj, Brent and Laura, Mary-Ann and Trent. A cherished Great Nana of Leon, Henry, Troy, Jerry, Blair, Petra and Paige. "We have had to say good bye to a wonderful lady who we held close to our hearts; May your garden in Heaven always be full of the flowers you loved, your golf shots hold true and straight. At peace now with those gone before, until we meet again rest easy".
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 19, 2019