MARCHANT Bettie Rosalie (nee Hounslow) Passed away peace- fully on 23rd December 2019, aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Robbie, loving mum of Robert (deceased), Kristine and the late John, Lynette and KD, Colleen and Hans. Adored nana of Rob, Debbie and Melanie, Glen, Michael and Shane, Craig and Adelle, Mathew and Jason and their partners. Loved and cherished by her many great- grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bettie's life will be held at the Hakaru RSA, Settlement Road, on Friday 27 December 2019 at 2pm. All correspondence to Kris Wintle, PO Box 303, Mangawhai 0540. Many thanks to Ranburn Rest Home and Radius Potter Rest Home for their loving care of mum.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019