Betty Alison SMITH

Betty Alison SMITH Notice
SMITH Betty Alison Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 8th March 2020, aged 85. Loved mother and mother in law of Robyn and Gordon Hunt, Glen and Denise Seebeck, and Heather King (deceased). Loved step mother, and step mother in law of Rick and DeAnne Lawford-Smith, Carole Lawrence (deceased) and Sandy Carter (deceased). Loved by her grand children and great grand children. A private family service has been held. Special thanks to Kathleen Selby (Chaplain, Kamo Home), Aliesha Dobson, and Whangarei Hospital Coronary Care Unit. Correspondence to Robyn Hunt, 29 Chain Hills Road, RD1, Dunedin, 9076.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 14, 2020
