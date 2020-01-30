Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Whangarei
CARPPE Betty Bell On 29th January 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Leslie, Victor, the late Kevin, Peter, Michael and Shirley, mother in law of Gabrielle, Sherryl, the late Sharon, Denise, Dennis and Grant. Cherished grandmother of 18, great grandmother of 24. Betty's family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Kamo Home for their care of her. A graveside service for Betty will be held at the Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Whangarei at 10.30am, Saturday, 1st February 2020. All communications to the Carppe family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 30, 2020
