WEDGWOOD, Betty June (Flowers with Pleasure) Born 21st February, 1936, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 1st December, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Jack Wedgwood and much loved mother of Steve (and Cathy), Vicki, and Lianne. Special grandmother of Logan (and Christina), Amanda, Rochelle (and Junior), Siobhan, Ben, Jac, David, Genevieve, Aaron, Brieanna-Joie, Josiah, Emanoelle, and Asher. Extra- special great- grandmother of Israel, Ramiyah, Levi, and Nico. June's life will be honoured at a service to be held at Scott's Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, at 11am on Tuesday 8th December followed by light refreshments. All welcome.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020