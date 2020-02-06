|
|
TOPIA Beverley Gail (Bev) 13.05.1943~06.02.2010 "We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new; We thought of you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence as we often speak your name; All we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part; God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts." Always remembered with love ~ Ray, Tracey and Ryan, Jody, Tyla, Kalia, Sophie and Bradyn.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020