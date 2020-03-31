|
|
TAYLOR Beverley May 05.08.1929~26.03.2020 Beverley passed away peacefully aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Taylor. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn (deceased) and Vaughan Smith, Grant and Megan, Bryce and Christina, and Rhondda Taylor. Sister and sister-in-law to Barry (deceased) and Shirley Cole. Loved Nana to her grand-children and their families, Leon, Aaron, Marie, Jackson, Louis, Elliot and Alex. 'You have left our homes, but you will never leave our hearts'. She will be privately cremated, and a celebration of her long life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 31, 2020