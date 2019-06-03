WYNYARD Bill 03.11.1929~03.06.2018 In loving memory of my most treasured husband who passed away suddenly on 3 June 2018. "It's been one year since you left me; And many memories linger on. It seems you were here yesterday as the feelings are very strong.On your final journey to your resting place, you were joined by many family and friends; which showed the love and respect you held until the very end. Dad, you were a man of love. I miss you so much. You will never be forgotten." Ma te Atua koe e manaaki. My love always, Bub In loving memory of our special Dad/Koro who left us suddenly. "Your footsteps Dad will be your legacy. And where we see your footprints, Our little footprints will be. Your footsteps are our diamonds; your loyalty our gold; your sacrifice our treasure we will always uphold." "Forever in our hearts. You will always be our precious Taonga." Your Whanau and many Mokopuna .... who all love and speak about you often. "One year ago today, you left us Papa. We will always treasure your memories you shared with us. You will never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts. Much love .... Son, Georgina and Whanau always. Published in The Northern Advocate on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary