Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie (nee Vowell DEAN

Add a Memory
Bonnie (nee Vowell DEAN Notice
DEAN Bonnie (nee Vowell) On July 11th 2019 surrounded by her loving family aged 76. Loved wife of Errol. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lee and Heie, Wayne and Rose, Kevin and Jo, Max and Kath, Janice and Ken. Adored and loved Nana of Nerissa, Mark; Jared, Reece; Crystal, Mitchell; Brad, Shaun; Lani, and Anton. Loved Great Nana of Sterling, Blake, Ivy- Rose, Emilee, Alia, Spencer,and Maddison. A service for Bonnie will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Wednesday July 17th 2019 followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.