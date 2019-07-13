|
DEAN Bonnie (nee Vowell) On July 11th 2019 surrounded by her loving family aged 76. Loved wife of Errol. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lee and Heie, Wayne and Rose, Kevin and Jo, Max and Kath, Janice and Ken. Adored and loved Nana of Nerissa, Mark; Jared, Reece; Crystal, Mitchell; Brad, Shaun; Lani, and Anton. Loved Great Nana of Sterling, Blake, Ivy- Rose, Emilee, Alia, Spencer,and Maddison. A service for Bonnie will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Wednesday July 17th 2019 followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 13, 2019