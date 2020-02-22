Home

Brandon John EDWARDSON

EDWARDSON Brandon John Passed away suddenly on 19th February 2020, aged 27 years. Dearly loved partner of Chloe. Adored and precious dad of Jaxson and Indy. Loved son of Dale and Angie. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Cole and Megan, Jessie, and Sharni. Treasured uncle to all his nieces and nephews. "Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly" A service for Brandon will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020. All communications to the "Edwardson Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020
